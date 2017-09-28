Milwaukie man sentenced to 54 years for child sex abuse; grandson already in prison

A 73-year-old Milwaukie man has been sentenced to 54 years in prison, two months after his grandson pleaded guilty in the same case.

A judge found William Arthur Kirk Sr. guilty last week on charges of first-degree sex abuse and first-degree sodomy. He was sentenced Monday and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Kirk and his grandson, Troy Lynn Alan Kirk Jr., were arrested at their Milwaukie-area home in June 2016. They were 72 years old and 26 years old, respectively, at the time of their arrests.

The investigation began in 2015 out of Bend, but police said many of the crimes took place in the Milwaukie area.

The victims were between the ages of 4 and 7 at the time of the abuse, according to investigators. The victims were known to the Kirks.

Troy Kirk was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree sex abuse in late July. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

