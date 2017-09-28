Woman, child hit by cars after crash in Salem; injuries not life-threatening

A crash sent two cars barreling into a woman and child who were standing nearby on a Salem street.

Emergency crews responded to Silverton Road Northeast and Lansing Avenue Northeast at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a 21-year-old man driving a 1992 Honda Prelude was heading east on Silverton Road when he struck a 2001 Ford Focus that was turning left from westbound Silverton Road onto southbound Lansing Avenue.

The cars then hit a 24-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl who were standing on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Everyone involved in the crash, including the 46-year-old man driving the Ford Focus and a 17-year-old passenger in the Honda Prelude, were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation and no citations or arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department Traffic Control Unit at 503-588-6171.

