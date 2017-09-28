Burglar caught on camera rummaging through NE Portland home

People in the Concordia neighborhood are a little on edge after they say someone broke into several homes. One of the break-ins was even caught on camera.

Peggy Reed said she was at home with her husband at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 17. As they were headed to bed, a man was picking through their things in their basement.

Security camera footage shows the man in their basement for 22 minutes rummaging through their stuff. Reed said the man got away with a bag filled with things from their basement, as well as her bike.

It wasn't until the next morning that they noticed someone had been inside their home. Reed said several other neighbors were broken targeted as well.

"It is just scary to know that somebody was hanging out and like shopping in our basement," Reed said. "We were home and two other homes were hit that night and everyone was home."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.

