Search continues for convicted sex offender who removed ankle monitor

The search continued Thursday for a violent sex offender in Portland whose ankle monitor died and who failed to check in with probation officers.

Officials in Multnomah County said 58-year old Dennis John Davis is a transient and was last seen near the Moda Center on Tuesday.

Davis had been directed by Department of Community Justice officials to come to their offices daily to charge the GPS monitoring device. The officials said the device died Tuesday afternoon and a warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest.

This isn’t the first instance of Davis having issues with probation officers. Since his release from prison in 2015, he’s been sent to jail seven times for parole violations.

According to officials who spoke to FOX 12 on Thursday, there really is not a set number of violations that Davis could make that would send him back to prison.

Davis’ post-prison supervision is up in December of 2018, and while this latest incident could lead to the parole board deciding to extend the length of the supervision, it would not likely lead to more time in prison.

In 1993 Davis was convicted of rape, sodomy, and kidnapping, for which he spent 22 years in prison.

Multnomah County officials are asking anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts to call the police and advise to not try to approach him directly.

