Wahl holds 'Cuts for a Cause' in Pioneer Courthouse Square

Portland is known for a lot of things, including some pretty amazing beards. And on Thursday, some of those men got a trim right in the middle of Pioneer Courthouse Square all for a good cause.

Wahl's mobile grooming tour made it's way to Portland for "Cuts for a Cause" - part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

For every facial hair trim performed, Wahl donated $1 to a ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer, a nonprofit that is leading the fight to end prostate cancer.

"Each year Wahl conducts research to determine the top 10 facial-friendly cities in America. Portland is seven this year, so we brought our mobile barbershop offering free beard and mustache grooming," said Justin Patricoff, Tour Manager for Wahl.

Master barbers also looked for guys with the best scruff to represent the city as Wahl Man of Portland. That man will then go on to compete for the title of Wahl Man of the Year.

