Bat in Clackamas County tests positive for rabies

A bat found in Clackamas County has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was discovered at a private home. There was no bite or direct exposure to the bat by the people who found it.

The homeowner’s dog is up to date on rabies vaccinations, but is still being closely monitored for 45 days, per public health protocol in the case of any unwitnessed exposure.

Clackamas County health officials said if the dog was not current on its vaccinations, more extreme monitoring or even euthanasia would have to be considered.

"Because there is a risk of bats transmitting rabies to people and their pets, it is important to avoid touching animals that appear sick and to keep pets (including dogs, cats, and ferrets) current on their rabies vaccinations," said Dr. Sarah Present, Clackamas County health officer.

Public health officials advise people to not handle a live or dead bat. Instead, call a professional wildlife removal service.

Other tips include feeding pets indoors, keep garbage in secure containers away from wildlife and seal openings to attics, basements, porches, sheds, barns and chimneys.

A bat seen during daylight hours is likely sick and should be avoided.

For more information, go to clackamas.us/publichealth/rabies.html.

Earlier this month, health officials reported 12 bats have tested positive for rabies in Washington since August.

