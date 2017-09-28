Legacy Health holds emergency preparedness event for employees

Legacy Health took the time to make sure their employees are prepared for any type of emergency.

On Thursday, Legacy set up booths that had information on everything from earthquakes to infectious diseases. But the main idea was to make sure people have what they need, including learning how to install smoke detectors and how to use a fire extinguisher.

Legacy also made sure everyone had emergency kits.

"The kits you should have in your car should have flare, warning triangles, little bit of food maybe, some water, blanket, sort of basic necessities if you get stuck in a traffic jam for a couple hours," said Christopher Dotson, Coordinator for Environment Care. "At home you should have a much larger kit, probably up to three days, food, water, blankets, medical supplies, that sort of thing."

Legacy also made sure people knew how to turn off the gas and water to their homes.

The big take away from the event - be prepared and make a plan.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.