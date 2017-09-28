Alaska photographer captures rare sighting of lynx family

In Alaska they’re used to seeing all kinds of wildlife, but even for their standards, seeing lynx cats are rare.

Photographer Tim Newton said he awoke to noises on his deck last week and when he looked outside, he counted seven lynx kittens.

The mother lynx was nearby, and she called to them. The kittens lined up right in front of where Newton was standing, inside the screen door of course.

The kittens ran and played on the deck and yard where Newton was able to snap some photos.

He said it was amazing to see the Alaska wildlife up close.

