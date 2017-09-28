Cannon Beach making beaches more accessible for those in wheelchairs

The City of Cannon Beach is working to make the beaches more accessible for those who need wheelchairs - including kids.

The police department will facilitate a free check-out and return process for the specialized beach wheelchairs. The wheelchairs have larger tires so they don't get stuck and can move easily in the sand.

If needed, guests can leave their existing wheelchairs with officers while at the beach.

The goal is to make sure kids can take part in educational programs, and to make it easier for the aging community to enjoy the beach too.

Fundraising is currently underway for more wheelchairs and interchangeable cushioning.

Anyone interested in donating may contact the Haystack Rock Awareness Program at (503) 436-8060 or the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce at (503) 436-2623.

