Businesses, communities coming together to 'Show the Gorge Some Love'

Since the Eagle Creek Fire began, businesses in the Columbia River Gorge have lost thousands of dollars in business. Now, they're offering deals and inviting visitors to come out and help them recover.

Twenty Gorge communities are coming together for an event called "Show the Gorge Some Love."

Cities from Troutdale to Hood River - on both sides of the river- are offering special deals on live music, art events, harvest celebrations and more.

Business owners are asking people to come out to not only support businesses that have suffered as a result of the Eagle Creek Fire, but also to make donations for restoration efforts.

For the full list of events and deals during Show the Gorge Some Love, visit gorgefriends.org/home/ready-set-gorge.html

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.