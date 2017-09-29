Portland Timbers help unveil new futsal courts for kids

There are some brand new futsal courts for kids to at a local Boys & Girls Club.

As part of the "Fields For All" partnership between the Portland Timbers and Operation Pitch Invasion, kids got to test out the new courts on Thursday along with some Timbers players including Diego Chara and Diego Valeri.

The new courts are located at the Rockwood campus of the Boys & Girls Club.

This is the third set of futsal courts from the partnership.

Since 2011, the Timbers have contributed to 14 soccer fields and futsal courts across the Portland area.

