Lawsuit filed over 'dangerous' Battle Ground bus stop

Two separate car accidents near a school bus stop in Battle Ground took the life of a young girl and left a teenager without a leg. Now the people behind a new lawsuit said it’s in honor of the young victims.

The bus stop at the center of the lawsuit is on Northeast 289th Street and 82nd Avenue.

In the lawsuit the intersection is simply called “the bus stop.” It’s where Justin Carey lost his leg and a 11-year-old Elizabeth Smith lost her life, both were waiting for the school bus on two different occasions.

Randy Redinger lives near the bus stop, he has to use the intersection every day.

“There’s no visibility. I wish they’d do something about this road. It’s dangerous, even for people pulling up on their rigs, not just for the kids hanging out at a bus stop,” said Redinger.

A blind hill, a narrow shoulder, a steep ditch and cars going faster than the posted speed limit of 50 miles per hour – these are all factors about the bus stop mentioned in the newly filed lawsuit.

“It would be nice if they’d throw up some flashing lights,” said Redinger.

The lawsuit also states that the bus stop is missing a few things. It states there’s no traffic light, stop sign or designated waiting area for kids.

Something people will see at the intersection is a cross in memory of Smith.

“That girl had been to our house now and again before she died, so that was pretty hard on everyone around here,” said Redinger.

Carey and Smith are the faces behind the lawsuit.

In June of 2013, then 16-year-old Carey was hit by a car while waiting for his bus. Carey was thrown 80 feet. He ended up losing one of his legs.

In October of 2016, 11-year-old Elizabeth Smith was crossing the road while waiting near the bus stop when she was struck. She died at the scene.

FOX 12 attended Smith’s vigil last year, where her father had a promise for his little girl.

“I’m going to do what she’d want to get out of this, change the roads, change the rules. Make it safer,” said Smith’s father.

Carey and a representative for Smith have filed a lawsuit against Clark County Public Works, Battle Ground Public Schools, the bus companies hired by the school and the drivers who hit the students.

The lawsuit says all are negligent by not providing students with safe transportation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.