Sheriff: Man arrested for deadly North Plains shooting, search continues for second suspect

A 40-year-old Newberg man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in North Plains earlier this month.

Christopher Stephens was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service after Washington County detectives learned he was possibly in the Tualatin area. He was apprehended during a traffic stop at Southwest Boones Ferry Road and Southwest Avery Street.

Stevens was charged with murder for the deadly Sept. 19 shooting of Michael Zven Arch in North Plains.

Stevens is being held without bail at the Washington County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m.

Prior to reporting Stevens’ arrest, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had not indicated deputies were looking for more than one suspect in the murder of Arch.

On Tuesday, detectives said they identified the suspect in the shooting of Arch as 38-year-old Chad Brandon Pitcher.

The sheriff's office said Pitcher should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not attempt to approach him.

As of Thursday, deputies said Pitcher was considered the second suspect in Arch’s murder.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pitcher is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 or 911 if he is seen.

