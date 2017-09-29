Dutch Bros. Coffee celebrates National Coffee Day with donation pledge

Friday marks National Coffee Day, and a local coffee chain is taking the opportunity to support children.

This week, across its social media accounts, Dutch Bros. Coffee announced that it will be donating $1 for each drink sold Friday to youth organizations.

The day-long effort is called “Buck for Kids.” Dutch Bros. Coffee didn’t clarify which organizations would receive funds.

The coffee chain spread the news with the help of some familiar faces in Oregon: former University of Oregon quarterback and current Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and Timber Joey.

Dutch Bros. Coffee, which has over 260 locations in seven states, is known for its charitable fundraising.

Annually, the coffee chain donates a designated day’s sales to Muscular Dystrophy Association in honor its co-founder Dane Boersma, who passed away in 2009 from Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Earlier this month, locations in the greater Phoenix area raised more than $26,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief.

