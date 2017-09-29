Police: NE Portland convenience store robbed, suspect left ID at scene

Police responded to a reported armed robbery in northeast Portland early Friday morning, and while they didn’t locate the suspect, they did find an ID left at the scene.

At 2:17 a.m., officers went to a Plaid Pantry, located at Northeast Halsey Street, after a robbery with a gun displayed was reported.

Police said a piece of identification was dropped by the suspect at the store, but police don’t believe it belongs to the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the robbery and the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Officers searched the surrounding area, but did not find the suspect.

Plaid Pantry employees told FOX 12 they weren’t immediately informed the store was robbed. The store was open for business as usual.

Police described the suspect as a white man who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. Police said he possessed a black handgun in the robbery.

