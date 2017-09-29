Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Sept. 29

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Singer Ricky Martin is urging the public to donate money to help his home country of Puerto Rico, after it was hit hard by Hurricane Maria. So far, Ricky has raised more than $1.3 million. If you would like to donate, visit YouCaring.com/RickyMartin.

From cat lamps to mermaid salt & pepper shakers, you can find it all at Portland's Stars Antiques. Information on the two store locations and what you can find is at StarsAntiques.com.

