Man accused of selling stolen Disneyland passes to Portland buyers arrested

A 39-year-old man allegedly stole Disneyland passes and then put them up for sale on Craigslist in Portland, police said Friday.

Michael G. McCrobie was arrested Wednesday at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 102nd Avenue after Portland police said he sold stolen 3-day Disneyland tickets to an undercover officer.

Portland police were tipped off to fraudulent ticket sales after a woman reported Tuesday she had purchased fraudulent theme park passes last week.

The woman told police she had found 3-day passes to Disneyland listed for $150 each on a Portland Craigslist ad. She contacted the seller and purchased two passes.

The next day, the woman arrived to Disneyland in Anaheim, California with her daughter. At the front gates of the theme park, she was informed the two tickets were stolen and she was required to by new passes.

When she returned to Portland, the victim contacted police to report the fraudulent ticket sales.

Portland police launched an investigation and found more 3-day passes for sale on Craigslist. Detectives contacted the seller and arranged the Wednesday meeting where McCrobie was arrested.

McCrobie faces charges of first-degree theft, two counts of felony computer crime and first-degree attempt theft by deception.

He was arraigned Thursday and has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 12.

Detectives believe there are more people who unsuspectingly bought stolen tickets from McCrobie in the Portland metro area. Anyone who believes they were sold stolen tickets by McCrobie should call detectives at 503-823-4800 or email Jason.Harris@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.