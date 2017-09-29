Medical examiner: Mushroom picker reported missing in Tillamook State Forest likely died from fall

The body of a man reported missing after he went to pick mushrooms in Tillamook State Forest has been found.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 12 Friday morning that the body of Michael Scott Lund was located.

Lund, 49, was reported missing Monday after he did not return from picking mushrooms in the forest.

Portland Mountain Rescue posted on Facebook that Lund’s body was extracted from a ravine.

“Our hearts go out to Michael's family and friends,” PMR wrote in the post’s caption.

The sheriff's office said search teams found a body Thursday afternoon in a creek bed in the Drift Creek section of the forest.

The deceased man was later identified as Lund.

Deputies said Lund likely fell from a rock embankment approximately 60 feet above the creek bed.

Lund appeared to have sustained massive trauma to his head and neck in the fall, according to the Tillamook County Medical Examiner.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Lund's body.

