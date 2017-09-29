Search teams recover body of mushroom picker reported missing in Tillamook State Forest

The body of a man reported missing after he went to pick mushrooms in Tillamook State Forest has been found, officials confirmed Friday.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 12 that the body of Michael Scott Lund was located.

Lund, 49, was reported missing Monday after he did not return from picking mushrooms in the forest.

Portland Mountain Rescue posted on Facebook Friday morning that Lund’s body was extracted from a ravine.

“Our hearts go out to Michael's family and friends,” PMR wrote in the post’s caption.

Details on Lund’s cause of death weren’t immediately released.

