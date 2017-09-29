Oregon Army National Guard mobilizes citizen-soldiers for Middle East deployment

The Oregon Army National Guard honored citizen-soldiers during a mobilization ceremony in Salem on Friday.

A platoon of more than 20 soldiers with Detachment 3, G Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, are scheduled to deploy to the Middle East to assist with aerial medical evacuation support.

The platoon will be joining their parent unit, the South Dakota Army National Guard's Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, in the Middle East area.

They will be deployed for around a year.

The unit conducts medical evacuations, search and rescue as well as wildfire suppression efforts utilizing HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters.

The unit previously deployed to Bosnia for Operation Joint Forge 7, three times to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn, to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian.

Most of the soldiers are from the Salem and Portland areas.

