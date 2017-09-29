Rex Putnam High School deemed safe after bomb threat led to evacuation

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Rex Putnam High School in the Milwaukie area Friday.

Administrators said the threat was called in around 10:45 a.m. School staff worked with law enforcement to evacuate the building.

By around noon, North Clackamas Schools reported the building had been searched and determined to be safe.

Staff and students returned to their classrooms to resume the school day.

Law enforcement officers remained on campus Friday as a precaution.

Deputies and School Resource Officers have handled a bomb threat at Rex Putnam HS. School is back to normal. Investigation is ongoing. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 29, 2017

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation.

