Rex Putnam High School deemed safe after bomb threat led to evacuation

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Rex Putnam High School in the Milwaukie area Friday.

Administrators said the threat was called in around 10:45 a.m. School staff worked with law enforcement to evacuate the building.

By around noon, North Clackamas Schools reported the building had been searched and determined to be safe.

Staff and students returned to their classrooms to resume the school day.

Law enforcement officers remained on campus Friday as a precaution.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation.

