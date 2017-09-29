Patrick Duffy talks 'Step by Step' memories, future with MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


Patrick Duffy talks 'Step by Step' memories, future with MORE

Patrick Duffy, known for playing the lovable Frank Lambert on the sitcom "Step by Step," chatted about how the show has a new life on Hulu.

All episodes of "Step by Step" are online and for MORE's Molly Riehl, it's a trip down childhood memory lane.

As for his memories about the show, Patrick told Molly he loved the simple joy of the series, how easily entertaining and lighthearted it was. 

He also said he loves Oregon and promised to reach out when he's in Portland next. 

