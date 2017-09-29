Police: Witness draws gun on knife-wielding skateboarder in confrontation with driver

A man with a concealed carry permit pulled a gun on a skateboarder who was threatening a driver with a knife in Lebanon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 800 block of South Main Street at 7 p.m. Thursday. Police received reports that a man with a knife was being held at gunpoint by another man.

Officers then learned the man with the knife had been disarmed and the man with the gun had secured his firearm.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted everyone involved in the incident.

Investigators said Michael R. Vangelder, 30, was riding his skateboard north on Main Street when he became involved in a confrontation with a 39-year-old man driving in the area.

Police said Vangelder had a large, fixed-blade knife displayed toward the driver.

A witness to the incident, who had been at a nearby business, drew his concealed gun and demanded Vengelder drop his knife.

Investigators said Vangelder attempted to run away, but he was detained by the driver and the witness. The driver was assaulted by Vangelder at that time, according to officers.

The driver was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Vangelder was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault.

Police said the man with the gun had a valid concealed-carry permit.

