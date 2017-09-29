Amazing finds at Stars Antiques keep Portland weird - KPTV - FOX 12


Amazing finds at Stars Antiques keep Portland weird

From cat lamps to mermaid salt and pepper shakers, you can find it all at Portland's Stars Antiques.

Representing more than 200 dealers, the team at Stars Antiques has created the area’s largest space to find antiques, collectibles and home decor.

There is a treasure trove of collectibles and knickknacks available at the two locations, both on Southeast Milwaukie Avenue in Sellwood.

For more info on Stars, visit their website at StarsAntique.com.

