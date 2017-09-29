Study: Marijuana users in Portland prefer McDonald's, Taco Bell

McDonald's is the top fast food choice for cannabis consumers in states where marijuana is legal, according to a new study by Green Market Report and Consumer Research Around Cannabis.

The study found that 43 percent of people who bought legal marijuana chose McDonald's as their go-to place to eat.

Eighteen percent of people chose Taco Bell. Wendy's came in third place with 17.8 percent, just barely squeaking past Burger King at 17.6 percent.

Subway placed fifth at 8.7 percent, and Kentucky Fried Chicken hit the list at number six 5.5 percent.

The additional fast food names in the top ten list were Arby’s, Chick-Fil-A, Jack-In-The-Box and Carl’s Jr. (in that order).

“McDonald’s wins by virtue of the sheer number of locations – by default really,” said Jeff Stein, Vice President of Consumer Research Around Cannabis. “Those competitors which better understanding cannabis users and their consumer habits can certainly close the gap by integrating what they learn through their marketing efforts.”

When it comes to select markets, the study found 37.3 percent of marijuana users in Portland prefer McDonald's while 24.9 percent chose Taco Bell.

For a detailed graphic about the study, click here.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.