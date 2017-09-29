Crews searching for missing Portland mushroom picker in Mt. Hood National Forest

Crews are searching for a missing Portland woman who was last seen picking mushrooms in the Mount Hood National Forest.

Chelsie Neffendorf, 34, and a friend parked near Pyramid Lake at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The pair split up to search in different areas, but while the friend returned to the car, Neffendorf never made it back. The man she was with tried to find her, but then drove away to alert deputies.

Deputies said while the weather was fairly warm in the area over the last few days, temperatures are dropping and rain is moving in.

The terrain also poses a possible danger.

“Unfortunately, the aerial maps don’t do it justice, but where she went missing, there’s several large areas where she could’ve fallen 30, 40 feet, and our hope is to find her quickly,” said Sgt. Sean Collinson.

Neffendorf was wearing jeans and a pull-over jacket. Deputies have posted fliers with her photo at trailheads and campgrounds in the area.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

