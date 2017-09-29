Missing Portland mushroom picker found in Mt. Hood National Forest

A missing mushroom picker from Portland was found safe in the Mount Hood National Forest on Friday evening.

Crews had launched an extensive search for 34-year-old Chelsie Neffendorf.

Neffendorf and a friend parked near Pyramid Lake at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The pair split up to search in different areas, but while the friend returned to the car, Neffendorf never made it back.

The man she was with tried to find her, but then drove away to alert deputies.

Deputies said while the weather was fairly warm in the area over the last few days, temperatures were dropping and rain was moving in.

The terrain also posed a possible danger, with deputies saying there were several areas where a person could fall 30 to 40 feet.

Deputies posted fliers with her photo at trailheads and campgrounds in the area.

No details were immediately released about where Neffendorf was located. FOX 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

