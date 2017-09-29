ICE corrects its info on operation in sanctuary areas: 4 arrests in Portland, not 33

This week, ICE mistakenly reported that a targeted enforcement operation in sanctuary areas led to 33 arrests in Portland.

The agency corrected that information Friday, as only four arrests were made in Portland in connection with “Operation Safe City.”

An ICE spokesperson said the Seattle field office accounted for 33 arrests, but that office covers Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

Of those arrests, 26 occurred in Washington and seven were in Oregon, with four in Portland.

Overall, ICE made 450 arrests across the country in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Philadelphia as part of the mission.

ICE said the four-day operation concluded Wednesday and “targeted individuals who have violated U.S. immigration laws, prioritizing aliens with criminal convictions, pending criminal charges, known gang members and affiliates, immigration fugitives and those who re-entered the U.S. after deportation.”

Active DACA participants were not targeted for arrest, according to ICE.

The operation was specifically carried out in sanctuary areas, “where ICE deportation officers are denied access to jails and prisons to interview suspected immigration violators or jurisdictions where ICE detainers are not honored,” according to the agency.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.