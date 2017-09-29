Hockinson drag racer Corra Seekins goes for straight A’s and straightaways

A knee injury is keeping her off the volleyball floor this season, but there is no stopping Hockinson High School junior Corra Seekins on the race track.

A student, a barista and a drag racer, Seekins is always fueled, whether she is getting nearly straight A's in class or burnouts on the starting line at Portland International Raceway.

“Once I win, then, that's when the thrill comes,” she told FOX 12.

While other teens may obsess about the appearance of their rides, Seekins explained that for her this isn't a car show, it's drag racing.

“I don't care, looks don't matter,” she said. “As long as you can go fast and win the race, that's all that matters.”

Seekins’ ride, her “Mad Max” 1967 Camaro. Is pure American muscle, and while the most 16-year-olds are just starting to get behind the wheel, this youngster is already a veteran dragster with five years in the driver’s seat in the junior dragster division.

“I am racing people who have more experience. It's definitely a lot of fun beating those guys,” she said of her new competitors in the sportsman division. “They say some not nice words, definitely get pretty mad that a rookie is beating them, especially a girl.”

The 16-year-old, who said her plans for the future have her on track to become an accountant, gave credit to her dad for driving her passion for racing.

Before speeding on straightaways there was spiking on volleyball courts, but a second knee injury is keeping Seekins off the floor for the Hawks. She is staying positive, though, seeing her injury as a family tradition.

“My mom blew her ACL, my brother has to have knee surgery this Christmas,” she said. “I miss it a lot. I miss playing, but I guess this is better for me and my health, so at least I can still do something. This is something I can do forever, volleyball doesn't last forever.”

Seekins said her time on the track goes by quick, especially on those nights when everything is hitting right at the light.

“A perfect run for me? To dial in the car perfectly so I would go up, dial in an 8.10,” she described. “Off the tree, I would cut a perfect light and get down there in 8.10 seconds. That'd be the perfect run.”

