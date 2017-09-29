Police searching for Portland credit union robber dubbed ‘Lazy Leprechaun’

Police are searching for a Portland credit union robber who investigators are calling the “Lazy Leprechaun.”

Officers responded to the Advantis Credit Union on the 3000 block of Southeast Belmont Street at 1:08 p.m. Friday.

Employees said a man presented a demand note and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller. No weapon was displayed.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate anyone matching the robber’s description.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 30 years old, 6 feet tall with a thin build, red facial hair and he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police are calling him the “Lazy Leprechaun.” The same suspect is believed to have robbed the Unitus Credit Union on the 3300 block of North Williams Avenue on Wednesday evening.

During that robbery, a demand note was also used.

Multiple photos were released of the suspect from both cases Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brett Hawkinson, Portland Police Bureau robbery detective, at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov, or the FBI at 503-224-4181.

