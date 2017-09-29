Tigard police searching for two men accused of robbing lottery deli at gunpoint

Tigard police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

It was just after 1 a.m. when surveillance video caught two men walking up to the Foxy’s, a lottery deli in Tigard.

Before walking inside, both men covered their faces, then one of them pulled out a gun.

Foxy’s employee Emmaleigh Mallery was working at the time of the robbery and told FOX 12 it was a harrowing experience.

“You always think it's never going to happen to you and then it happens,” she said. “I was just shaking so much. I was crying.”

The surveillance video showed why Mallery was so upset. Once the suspects were inside, the man with the gun kept back but still had his weapon pointed.

Meanwhile, the other suspect ran behind the counter and ordered Mallery to give him money.

She told FOX 12 she wasn’t sure if the second suspect also had a gun.

“At least one hand was in a pocket the whole time, so I never saw it, but when he threatens to shoot your face off, I wasn't going to chance it,” Mallery said.

The terrified employee said her instinct was to follow directions.

“Just do it and be done,” she recalled thinking. “I didn’t want to risk my customers. I didn't want to risk myself and I have a family that I love."

Mallery said it all occurred in a little over a minute and happened so fast the few customers inside didn’t even realize what was going on until after it was over. No one was hurt during the incident.

“They were really quick, super quiet,” Mallery described. “I personally feel like this wasn't their first time. They were so quick and smooth about it, no hesitation whatsoever.”

The owner of Foxy’s told FOX 12 he plans on adding more surveillance cameras, specifically with night vision, and is also thinking about adding a system that buzzes people in at night so they can’t just walk into the deli.

Officers said they’re still investigating the incident, but do have descriptions of the suspects.

They believe one man is Hispanic and stands 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing gray and investigators believe he may have a tattoo on his face.

Officers said the second suspect is a white man standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and he was wearing a Kelly green sweatshirt with writing on the front.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the suspects is asked to call the Tigard Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.