Dozens gather at ‘Take a Knee Flash Mob’ in downtown Portland

Dozens of people kneeled in Portland's Pioneer Courthouse Square Friday afternoon amid the national debate over protests during the national anthem.

Laurie Gold organized the "Take a Knee Flash Mob," and she told FOX 12 she wanted the focus to be on the original message of the kneeling protest.

“The first people who took a knee were protesting police brutality, and that's what we're doing,” she said. “There are a lot of other groups that are piggybacking off this and protesting other things. I really don't want to get farther from the message.”

Gold also said the flash mob was a way for people to show their support for athletes who kneel even if they can't afford to attend a football game.

The controversy over the protests by players in the NFL and now NBA and Major League Baseball exploded last weekend after comments by President Donald Trump encouraging team owners to fire players not standing during the anthem.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.