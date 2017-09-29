Police respond after person is hit by a vehicle in SE Portland

Portland police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in southeast Portland Friday night.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the incident occurred near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Raymond Street shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials told FOX 12 the pedestrian unexpectedly walked in front of the vehicle but only had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have also shut down the northbound lanes on Southeast 82nd Avenue for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.