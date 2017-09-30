Portland will take ‘zombie trailers’ for free at October event

Hundreds of zombie trailers and old RVs are sitting on the streets of Portland, and officials with the Portland Bureau of Transportation say the problem is the worst it’s ever been.

They’re hoping to alleviate that problem with a brand-new event next month, a day to drop off an unwanted RV for free.

Getting rid of an old RV can be expensive, and many scrap yards won’t take them, which is why some people have just left on the side of the road.

Officials explained that Portland RV owners that have the vehicle’s title can turn over the motorhome to PBOT at the event for free, adding that the city will pay the bill for the recycling and disposal charges.

The goal behind the effort is to keep those old RVs from ever making it to the streets.

Many of these RVs can be found in north Portland, and people in the area told FOX 12 they’re on board with PBOT’s idea, though some said it’s not enough.

“If the city wants to focus on this, they should look at the root cause, which is not people having abandoned RV’s, it’s income inequality,” one man said. “It’s a housing shortage and housing scarcity for affordable housing.”

The turn-in event will be held at Portland International Raceway on October 29, and people wanting to drop off their RVs must register and have a few documents ready.

More details on the event are available online at PortlandOregon.gov/Transportation.

