Vancouver police searching for missing 10-year-old

Police officers in Vancouver are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.last seen Friday evening.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Nainoa Bratt was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when he and a friend left a residence in the 17700 block of Southeast 21st Street to ride their bikes.

Officers have been canvassing the area around his home, including several large apartment complexes.

Bratt is described as Hawaiian, standing about 5 feet tall and weighing 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

