Police: Woman injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood

Portland police said one woman suffered serious injuries after being shot at a residence in Portland’s Cully neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers from the North Precinct responded to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of Northeast Prescott Street at 5:35 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers said the person who called in the incident said the woman had been accidentally shot.

The officers and emergency medical personnel at the scene found the woman and determined that she had a serious but not-life-threatening injury. The woman was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers located a firearm during their investigation, which was seized as evidence.

Detectives with the PPB Assault Detail and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division also responded to the scene.

During their investigation, officers arrested William C. Gordon, 21. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of second-degree domestic violence assault.

