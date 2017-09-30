Police: Suspect in Salem bank robbery arrested after 25-mile high-speed chase

Police have arrested a suburban Des Moines mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.More >
A 4-year-old Texas girl named Olivia died after her mother failed to call 911 because her cellphone was “low on minutes.”More >
If you are looking for your free fix of Friday caffeine, here are some recommendations.More >
The body of a man reported missing while he was picking mushrooms in Tillamook State Forest has been found.More >
A man with a concealed carry permit pulled a gun on a skateboarder who was threatening a driver with a knife in Lebanon, according to police.More >
Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested nearly 500 people nationwide, including 33 in Portland, during a four-day operation focused on sanctuary cities called "Operation Safe City."More >
Friday marks National Coffee Day, and a local coffee chain is taking the opportunity to support children. This week, across its social media accounts, Dutch Bros. Coffee announced that it will be donating $1 for each drink sold Friday to youth organizations.More >
Police responded to a reported armed robbery in northeast Portland early Friday morning, and while they didn’t locate the suspect, they did find an ID left at the scene.More >
A Missouri bar owner is defending his use of two NFL jerseys, including Colin Kaepernick's, as doormats outside his building's front door.More >
A Pennsylvania mother shared a chilling photo after a serious car accident to remind everyone about the importance of car seat safety. "More >
