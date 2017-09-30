Police: Suspect in Salem bank robbery arrested after 25-mile high-speed chase

According to police, the suspect in the robbery, 43-year old Richard Louis Whittington of Sheridan, crashed his vehicle and then fled on foot before behind apprehended by officers. (Salem Police Dept.)

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Salem Police Department and the Grand Ronde Tribal Police were part of a high-speed pursuit of a suspect in a Salem bank robbery Friday evening. (Salem Police Dept.)

A suspect in the Friday afternoon robbery of a Salem bank is in custody following a high-speed chase that lasted 25 miles, according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers responded to the Key Bank at 1500 Edgewater St Northwest just before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery.

As the officers were arriving at the scene, they said they located the suspect, later identified as 43-year old Richard Louis Whittington of Sheridan, as he was leaving the area in a black 1999 BMW sedan.

Officers attempted to stop Whittington, but he fled west on Highway 22, at times reaching speeds topping 100 mph.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued the pursuit as Whittington drove past Dallas on Highway 22 before eventually turning north on Red Prairie Road in Sheridan.

The officers said Whittington continued north, crossing Highway 18 before then crashing into officers with the Grand Ronde Tribal Police.

Whittington then abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly captured. He was taken to the Polk County Jail on multiple charges.

The Salem Police Department and the FBI are continuing the investigation into the robbery.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.