Police: 'Dangerous' wanted sex offender in custody

Portland Police said a "dangerous" wanted sex offender who cut off his monitoring bracelet was arrested in downtown Portland.

Police said just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning officers were patrolling in Old Town China Town when a person alerted them to a possible wanted person.

The community member provided a description of the wanted person and his last known location.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers found 58-year-old Dennis J. Davis on Northwest Broadway and West Burnside Street. Officers contacted and verified the man was Davis.

Police said Davis was placed in custody and transported to the Multnomah County Jail.

He was lodged on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine and a warrant associated with a previous Rape in the First Degree conviction, according to Police.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.