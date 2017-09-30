Police: Missing 10-year-old Vancouver boy found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Missing 10-year-old Vancouver boy found safe

Posted: Updated:
Vancouver Police Department (KPTV file image) Vancouver Police Department (KPTV file image)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver Police said Saturday morning they found 10-year-old Nainoa Bratt and is safe after he was reported missing Friday evening.

Police did not provide any other details.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.