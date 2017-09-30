Police: Man arrested after breaking into NE Portland school

A man was arrested after police said he broke into Beverly Cleary School’s Fernwood Campus in Northeast Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct Officers responded to the area of Northeast 33rd and Broadway on the report of a man running into traffic while wielding an axe.

As officers responded to the area, a witness told police they had observed a man pounding on a building at Beverly Cleary School.

Police said the witness told officers they believe the suspect had broken into the building.

Based on the witness’ description of the person at the school, officers believed it was the same man that was running into traffic with an axe.

Officers established a perimeter around the school and requested a K9 team.

While positioning officers around the school, police said officers learned there was a custodian inside working.

Officers were able to contact the custodian by phone and instructed him to shelter in a classroom. A group of officers, including the K9 team, entered the school and assisted the custodian to a safe location.

Police said the suspect was found in the cafeteria and was taken into custody.

Based on observations made by officers, medical personnel transported the suspect to an area hospital for observation. After receiving medical treatment the man was transported to the Multnomah County Jail.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Jeremiah B. Cruse. Cruse was lodged in the jail on charges of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Trespass in the Second Degree, and a felony probation violation for a previous conviction of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

