Police: One person injured in Lloyd District stabbing

One person was injured in a stabbing that happened in the Lloyd District Saturday morning.

Portland police said at 11:20 a.m. they responded to the report of a stabbing near Northeast Lloyd Boulevard under the Interstate 5 Freeway.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from a stab wound and she was being given first-aid by a community member.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police said they have detained one person during their investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Northeast Lloyd Boulevard between Northeast Oregon Street and Northeast 1st Avenue will be closed while officers continue the investigation.

