OSP searching for person of interest after officer-involved shooting in Salem

Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help locating a man involved in an officer-involved shooting that happened in northeast Salem early Saturday morning.

OSP identified Timothy J. George, 29, as a person of interest in the case.

A Polk County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a 1996 blue Honda Civic on Wallace Road in west Salem, but the driver fled.

The deputy pursued the Honda through west Salem and continued into northeast Salem, where the pursuit ended at the intersection of Oak Park Drive Northeast and Mooreland Avenue Northeast.

OSP said shots were fired at that intersection. OSP did not say who fired the shots.

George fled the scene, and the Honda was found abandoned nearby.

George is described as 6 feet tall, about 150 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on George's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oregon State Police dispatch center at 1-800-452-7888.

