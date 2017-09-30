Three people injured in two-vehicle crash on Tualatin Valley Highway

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on Tualatin Valley Highway.

Hillsboro Fire Department reported the crash happened at the intersection of TV Highway and 45th Avenue.

Hillsboro Fire said three people were injured in the crash. One person had to be extricated and was flown to a local hospital by Life Flight.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.