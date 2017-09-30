Three people injured in two-vehicle crash on Tualatin Valley Hig - KPTV - FOX 12

Three people injured in two-vehicle crash on Tualatin Valley Highway

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department
Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on Tualatin Valley Highway.

Hillsboro Fire Department reported the crash happened at the intersection of TV Highway and 45th Avenue.

Hillsboro Fire said three people were injured in the crash. One person had to be extricated and was flown to a local hospital by Life Flight.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.