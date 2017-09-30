Deputies: Ashland murder suspect struck, killed on I-5 while shooting at vehicles

A man believed to have killed a restaurant worker in Ashland was struck and killed on Interstate 5 while shooting at other vehicles, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a 911 call was received at 6:54 a.m. from a driver who said he ran over a man who had been shooting at his vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 at milepost 1.

Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers arrived to the scene and found a man dead near a parked car in the middle of the interstate.

A firearm was found on the ground nearby, according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly after, a 911 call was received from Callahan's Lodge, located at 7100 Old Highway 99 South, saying an employee was found dead in the kitchen. The employee's vehicle was missing, which was later identified as the vehicle associated with the shooting suspect.

The sheriff's office said preliminary evidence suggests the suspect shot the employee and stole his vehicle, then headed south on I-5. The suspect then parked in the middle of the interstate and fired shots toward passing motorists before being struck by a vehicle.

Detectives say there is currently no known threat to the public, and they believe the suspect and victim were not known to each other.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

