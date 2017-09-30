Neighborhood Emergency Team volunteers practice natural disaster drill in SW Portland

Authorities say a 101-year-old suburban Boston woman died when a stovetop fire spread through her kitchen and ignited her clothing.More >
Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on Tualatin Valley Highway.More >
Police have arrested a suburban Des Moines mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.More >
Police officers in Vancouver are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.last seen Friday evening.More >
Hundreds of zombie trailers and old RVs are sitting on the streets of Portland, and officials with the Portland Bureau of Transportation say the problem is the worst it’s ever been.More >
Police are searching for a Portland credit union robber who investigators are calling the “Lazy Leprechaun.”More >
A suspect in the Friday afternoon robbery of a Salem bank is in custody following a high-speed chase that lasted 25 miles, according to the Salem Police Department.More >
A jury has ruled that a hospital in Eugene, Oregon, must pay $1.5 million to a Georgia woman for providing negligent medical care to her daughter, a University of Oregon athlete who died of meningococcal disease during a campus outbreak in early 2015.More >
A man with a concealed carry permit pulled a gun on a skateboarder who was threatening a driver with a knife in Lebanon, according to police.More >
President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack Saturday morning on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for "poor leadership ability," saying she and others in Puerto Rico "want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."More >
