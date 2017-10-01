Man rescued from 2-alarm house fire in NE Portland

A house in northeast Portland caught fire this weekend, and firefighters quickly upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire.

Crews responded to the fire on Northeast Prescott Street near Northeast 15th Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters believe the fire started on the deck of the house, with two people inside the home.

Once they arrived on scene, firefighters said they encountered a large fire involving the exterior of the home and a detached garage.

Firefighters coordinated their fire attack from the interior of the home. They cut holes in the roof to ventilate smoke from the house.

One occupant who was on the main floor was able to get out on his own, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said a passerby entered the home and helped an elderly man from the second floor just before crews arrived.

The passerby sustained a minor strain to his ankle in the process. He was evaluated by medics on scene and declined transport to the hospital.

One of the family’s cats was saved, while another was unaccounted for. Firefighters said a dog was found dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

