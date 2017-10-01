Local group collecting donations to send to Puerto Rico

The need for help from Puerto Rico is being heard here in Portland.

Hurricane Maria slammed the island of Puerto Rico more than a week ago. Millions were left without power and limited access to water.

"People on the island have lost almost everything. We're here, we have family members on the island still," said Gabriela Rodriguez.

Rodriguez knows her island, her home will never look the same.

"When you really look at it, we went through two types of hurricanes," she said. "It entered as a Category 5, went through as a 4, and left as a 3. So we went through three different speeds, we didn't go through one."

That's why Rodriguez helped organize the group Oregon Para Puerto Rico, which translates to Oregon for Puerto Rico.

"We're not the kind of people to sit around and wait," she said.

The group's second donation drive was held Saturday afternoon. They've already sent a thousand pounds worth of supplies to the island.

"It is the United States government's full responsibility to help us and aid us as the citizens that we are," Rodriguez said.

But the group is not waiting around, as volunteer after volunteer dropped off donations. They’re just some of the faces of Portland doing their best to help Puerto Rico.

The group is looking for help with shipping costs and has established a GoFundMe page.

