Local group collecting donations to send to Puerto Rico - KPTV - FOX 12

Local group collecting donations to send to Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The need for help from Puerto Rico is being heard here in Portland.

Hurricane Maria slammed the island of Puerto Rico more than a week ago. Millions were left without power and limited access to water. 

"People on the island have lost almost everything. We're here, we have family members on the island still," said Gabriela Rodriguez. 

Rodriguez knows her island, her home will never look the same.

"When you really look at it, we went through two types of hurricanes," she said. "It entered as a Category 5, went through as a 4, and left as a 3. So we went through three different speeds, we didn't go through one."

That's why Rodriguez helped organize the group Oregon Para Puerto Rico, which translates to Oregon for Puerto Rico. 

"We're not the kind of people to sit around and wait," she said.  

The group's second donation drive was held Saturday afternoon. They've already sent a thousand pounds worth of supplies to the island.

"It is the United States government's full responsibility to help us and aid us as the citizens that we are," Rodriguez said. 

But the group is not waiting around, as volunteer after volunteer dropped off donations. They’re just some of the faces of Portland doing their best to help Puerto Rico.

The group is looking for help with shipping costs and has established a GoFundMe page

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.