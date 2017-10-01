Timbers fall 2-1 to San Jose Earthquakes

Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

The Earthquakes (12-14-6) bounced back from two consecutive blowout losses (4-0 to D.C. United and 4-1 to the Chicago Fire) to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Portland (13-11-8) has lost two of its last three games and is four points back of the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps.

Qazaishvili bent his shot to the right post and past diving goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the 16th minute. Danny Hoesen shot between a defender's legs and into the bottom left corner of the net in the 49th minute. Chris Wondolowski and Qazaishvili assisted on the goal.

The Timbers' Sebastian Blanco scored in the 87th minute for his sixth goal of the season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.