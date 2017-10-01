Timbers fall 2-1 to San Jose Earthquakes

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on Tualatin Valley Highway.More >
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >
Fox Sports says it won't broadcast any live coverage of the national anthem during today's NFL games.More >
An upbeat O.J. Simpson walked out of prison early Sunday after serving nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas.More >
Dunkin’ Donuts is downsizing their menu at the end of October. Why? “Doughnut Mojo.”More >
A man believed to have killed a restaurant worker in Ashland was struck and killed on Interstate 5 while shooting at other vehicles, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.More >
Pedestrians are being encouraged to stroll the City of Light as the French capital banned cars throughout the city for a day. Paris has experimented in the past with car-free days, but Sunday marked the first time the entire city was handed over to ramblers, cyclists and roller-bladers.More >
The gruesome murder of a transgender teen in Missouri has some wondering why the three main suspects arrested aren't facing hate crime charges.More >
Authorities say a 101-year-old suburban Boston woman died when a stovetop fire spread through her kitchen and ignited her clothing.More >
Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help locating a man involved in an officer-involved shooting that happened in northeast Salem early Saturday morning.More >
Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
The spotlight at Sunday’s match at Providence Park was shared by two members of the Timbers squad – a midfielder with a knack for finding the net and a new goalie who won over the hearts of fans.More >
The Portland Timbers are adding a new goalie for this weekend's match, and he is the youngest player ever on the roster!More >
The Portland Timbers are always on the lookout for homegrown talent, and their latest signing has shown that he has the heart of a champion as he has battled cancer.More >
The Portland Timbers announced the recipients of $45,000 in grants through the Portland Timbers Community Fund on Tuesday.More >
Larrys Mabiala, who joined the Portland Timbers in late June, sat down with FOX 12’s Nat Borchers about playing center-back and Mabiala’s transition with his family to the Rose City.More >
The Portland Timbers and Thorns are selling scarves with images of the Columbia River Gorge and Multnomah Falls to support the restoration efforts that will be necessary due to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
Three Portland Thorns FC players have been picked to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team in a pair of friendlies against New Zealand this month.More >
Cristian Roldan scored his sixth goal of the season on a wild scramble to give Seattle an early advantage, and Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick just before halftime to help the Portland Timbers escape with a 1-1 draw with the rival Sounders on Sunday night.More >
Diego Valeri broke Portland's career goals record and set another team mark by scoring in his fifth straight game, leading the Timbers to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.More >
