Police investigate robbery at tavern in NE Portland

Police are investigating a robbery at a tavern in the Sumner neighborhood of northeast Portland Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to the Ace Tavern at 8868 Northeast Sandy Blvd. on the report of a robbery.

A tavern employee told police two suspects entered the bar and demanded money. The employee said one of the suspects displayed a handgun during the robbery.

According to police, the suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and then left the tavern.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are continuing to investigate the case, and no suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Portland Police Bureau Robbery Detail at 503-823-0405.

