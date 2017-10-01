Ashland murder suspect run over on Interstate 5 after shooting at pickup

Investigators have identified the murder suspect who was run over on Interstate 5 while shooting at cars near Ashland.



The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect – 50-year-old Neal Brian Norman of Pacific Grove, California – was driving to Oregon to visit a relative but ran out of gas near Callahan’s Lodge in Ashland early Saturday. Investigators learned Norman initially went into the lobby to use the phone and then returned to his car.

Deputies said Norman went back into the lodge with a rifle and went into the kitchen, where he shot and killed the cook, 40-year-old Ryan Paul Bagley of Ashland. Norman then drove away from the lodge parking lot in Bagley’s car, a 1993 Subaru Legacy.

Norman drove south on Interstate 5 and stopped in the middle of the roadway north of the 1-mile marker. He got out of the car armed with a rifle and apparently waited for oncoming southbound traffic to approach, according to deputies.

The first vehicle that encountered Norman was a pickup driven by 49-year-old Thomas Bradley Moxon of Eagle Point. Moxon initially stopped when he encountered the Subaru parked in the roadway.

Deputies said Norman appeared and shot at Moxon’s truck, hitting it at least three times. Moxon then drove forward and hit Norman with his vehicle, killing him.

A juvenile was present inside the pickup and witnessed the incident, deputies said.

Moxon drove a short distance to a safe location and then called 911 just before 7 a.m. Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers arrived at the scene and found the suspect dead. A gun was found on the ground nearby, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives spoke with Norman’s family members, who were surprised by the incident, but said he had undiagnosed mental health issues.

Investigators like to hear from anyone who may have had contact with Norman in hours leading up to shooting. Anyone with information about the case can call (541) 774-6800.

